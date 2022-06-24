Tributes are being paid to boy who died in River Taff in Cardiff

Tributes are being paid to a thirteen-year-old, who died following an incident in the River Taff earlier this week.

The family of Aryan Ghoniya, have visited Windsor Gardens in the Radyr area of the city, where Indian and Welsh flags are flying at half-mast in memory of their son. They have also provided a further and final statement following his death on Tuesday.

In their final statement, Aryan's family praised the local community and a local councillor for arranging a place where his friends can go to "leave a message or a tribute and remember the fun and happy times they shared with Aryan" in a local park.

Aryan with his parents, sister Naviya and grandparents who had come from India to visit his family. Credit: South Wales Police

Thanking the community for their support, Aryan's family said: "We appreciate the setting of Windsor Gardens in Radyr to be a quiet place where his friends can go, leave a message or a tribute and remember the fun and happy times they shared with Aryan.

"Thank you to Councillor Helen Lloyd Jones for enabling this. This is an impossibly difficult period for us but the gestures of kindnesses, the Indian and the Welsh flags flying at half-mast give us some comfort.

"Aryan was born in Wales, he was proud to be Welsh and we are proud to have been a member of his family. Thank you all for your support."

Aryan's family described him as their "Little Professor". Credit: South Wales Police

Earlier this week, Aryan's family shared a heart-warming tribute to their 'Little Professor', saying: "The family is devastated by the tragic loss of Aryan Ghoniya, beloved son of Jitendra and Hina and caring brother to Naviya. We are extremely grateful to all the emergency services for their efforts in the search for Aryan. We are also grateful to the police for their ongoing support.

"We are touched by the support received from the community, Danescourt Primary School and Radyr Comprehensive School, both of which he loved. Our thanks also to the A & E staff at Heath hospital.

"Aryan was our “Little Professor”, brilliant at Maths, an all-rounder academically. He was very charming and caring boy with warm personality and was loved by all who knew him.

"There will never be a day when we will not miss him, and he will remain in our hearts forever.

Yesterday, the family also urged parents to warn their children about the dangers of playing in rivers.

They said, "We strongly urge all parents to explain to their children the danger of playing in rivers. We do not wish any parents to go through the tragedy we are going through."

“We also appreciate the setting of Windsor Gardens in Radyr to be a quiet place where his friends can go, leave a message or a tribute and remember the fun and happy times they shared with Aryan."