Wales forward Gareth Bale has agreed to join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC on an initial one-year deal when his contract with Real Madrid expires.

The five-time Champions League winner is soon to be a free agent and is looking for a new club ahead of playing for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November.

Wales captain Bale, 32, had been linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff City following the end of a nine-year stay at Real Madrid.

There was hope that Cardiff could capture the Welsh icon's signature.

However, PA news agency now understand he is set to continue his career with a move to the United States.

LAFC were formed seven years ago and are the current club of Italian international Giorgio Chiellini.

Wales take on the USA in their World Cup group in Qatar in November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...