Police are dealing with an on-going incident in Swansea and have evacuated people from their homes.

Evacuations have been carried out as a "precaution", and the nature of the incident is not yet known.

It is however believed to be centred at one address in the city on Clyndu Street in Morriston.

A statement on social media by South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police is currently in attendance at an address in Clyndu Street, Morriston, and dealing with an on-going incident.

"A number of neighbouring addresses have been evacuated as a precaution."

Members of the public are also are being asked to avoid the area. Those who cannt get to their houses have been invited to Morriston Memorial Hall.