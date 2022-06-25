Youngsters and school friends have carried the coffin of a 13-year-old boy who died in a tragedy in the River Taff, in Cardiff.

Aryan Ghoniya died after being found in the water near the Melingriffith water pump in Whitchurch in Cardiff, on Tuesday, June 21.

His funeral, held at Thornhill Cemetery and Crematorium on Saturday, was attended by his family and members of the local community.

His body arrived in a silver hearse that drove past the two schools he had attended before the final service. People stood outside the crematorium in the rain while the service was conducted.

The funeral took place at Thornhill Cemetery and Crematorium Credit: Mark Lewis/Media Wales

Books of condolence have been opened at Christ Church, Radyr, and St John's, Danescourt.

In an online obituary page created for Aryan, one fellow school pupil wrote: "Aryan, You will always be loved and never forgotten.

"You were in the year above me at school. I've looked up to you for years. Rest in peace, Aryan x."

Another posted: "Aryan I have not stopped thinking about you and your family at this time. You were clearly a remarkable young man from every account I have heard of you."

Someone else said: "My most heartfelt condolences to you as a family... my daughter Madison had the privilege of spending her primary school years as Aryan's class mate and he left a lasting impression on her... he was a special boy. I am praying God will surround you with his love at this sad time."

Tributes were paid to Aryan on Friday at Windsor Gardens, Radyr. Credit: South Wales Police

On Friday, Aryan's mother Hina, father Jitendra and sister Naviya were among the relatives who went to see tributes left for the teen at Windsor Gardens, Radyr.

The gardens flew the Welsh Indian flags at half-mast and one of the trees was the focus for tributes.

Thanking councillor Helen Lloyd Jones for enabling the memorial space, they said: "Aryan was born in Wales, he was proud to be Welsh and we are proud to have been a member of his family. Thank you all for your support."

There was a huge emergency services operation to find Aryan on Tuesday. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Aryan was unable to be resuscitated and was declared dead at the scene.

The day after his death, Aryan's heartbroken family shared a poignant tribute to their beloved son and said he was their "Little Professor" who was "brilliant at maths, an all-rounder academically" and "very charming and caring".