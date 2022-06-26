Council set to evict man from family home because his dad and brother have died

A council house tenant grieving the death of his father and brother is on the brink of losing his lifelong home.

Darren Evans fears his mental health will collapse if he is forced to leave the house in Caerau, Cardiff.

Until recently, the 51-year-old shared the semi-detached three-bedroom property in Heol-Yr-Odyn with his brother and father.

Darren's brother died suddenly in July, 2021, at the age of 53. In November he lost his 77-year-old father.

Shortly after the death of his father, Cardiff Council told Darren the house is too big for his needs and he will be rehoused in a one-bedroom property.

Darren's family have lived in the house for more than 50 years Credit: Media Wales

Darren’ learning difficulties mean he is unable to read or write. He has been the sole tenant of the home since losing father and brother, but family members have been taking turns to stay with him to make sure he has the support he needs.

His family fear such support will no longer be possible if he is moved to a one-bedroom home.

Explaining how the two deaths in such a short period of time have left him crippled by anxiety and depression, Darren said: "I just feel suicidal and depressed all the time. I won't be able to carry on if I have to move."

The Welsh Government passed a law in 2016 which will potentially allow two successions in tenancy, but the change is not coming into force until December.

Cardiff Council has said that even if the law was already in place, it would still be able to apply for an eviction in cases where a home is too big for a tenant's needs.

Amy Lesauteur, David’s niece, said: "It was the beginning of January this year that Darren got a letter from the council. They have been so bad with us. The housing manager came out and said, 'You aren't keeping the house, it's as simple as that.'

"She initially said he would be given a two-bedroom house with a drive. Then we had a phone call from her last week saying there was 'good news'.

“He was offered a one-bedroom flat in one of the worst estates in Ely, Spinney Close. It has a big drug issue. He was told, 'You have to view it on Monday and if you don't, you're not going to be offered any property.'

“So he went there and he was waiting outside the front door for an hour and half but no one turned up. We haven't heard from the housing manager since, there's been no explanation."

The council believes there was a misunderstanding over the appointment. Its spokesperson said that the property concerned is not ready and so a viewing would not yet have been offered.

Darren said his mental health has suffered following the passing of his father and brother Credit: Media Wales

Amy, who has organised a petition with 158 signatures against the eviction, continued: "We've been given no date for when he has to leave, no guidance on that.

“The lady in the local community hub said the council has the discretion to let Darren keep the house because of his mental health, but the housing manager has said no. It's so stressful not knowing what's going to happen.

"Darren's neighbours have lived here as long as him. They are like family, they cook for him and look after him. He needs that kind of support. They've written letters to the council saying what a big part of their lives he is."

The Welsh Government's 2016 law was delayed during the pandemic, then pushed back again until this December.

A council spokesperson said: “The law on tenancy succession is clear and currently allows only one succession to take place, which has already occurred in this instance.

“There is very high demand for family-size accommodation across the city and as Mr Evans has been assessed as requiring a one-bedroom property, the three-bedroom house he’s currently in is too big for his needs.

“An offer of a one-bedroom property in Ely, an area near to Mr Evans’ support network, has been made but as the property is currently undergoing works, it is not available to view until August. We will consider any further evidence Mr Evans wishes to submit that would support the need for larger accommodation.

“The rules around succession will be changing under the Renting Homes Act, due to be implemented in December, and Mr Evans would have succession rights.

“However, due to the considerable demand for larger family homes, the changes would still allow the council to work with tenants living in properties too big for their needs to move to suitable, smaller accommodation. This will apply to cases from December 2022 onwards.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...