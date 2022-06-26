'I’m looking to change sprinting in Britain forever'- Jeremiah Azu wins 100m title
Wales' latest athletics superstar, Jeremiah Azu, says he wants to change British sprinting forever after winning the 100m title at the Uk championships.
Azu, last year’s European Under-23 champion, stunned Zharnel Hughes and Reece Prescod to take the men’s 100m title with a wind-assisted 9.90 seconds.
Had it not been for an illegal wind, his time would have been quick enough to set a new championship record.
“I had it on my lock screen on my phone since last year – 2022 British champion – and to stand here and say it I’m so grateful,” said Azu.
The Cardiff runner will represent Wales at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July and August.
He should also still earn a place in the GB squad for the World Championships in Eugene through his world rankings.
Azu continued: “It’s just the beginning, I’m 21 and I’m looking to change sprinting in Britain forever.”
