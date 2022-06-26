Wales' latest athletics superstar, Jeremiah Azu, says he wants to change British sprinting forever after winning the 100m title at the Uk championships.

Azu, last year’s European Under-23 champion, stunned Zharnel Hughes and Reece Prescod to take the men’s 100m title with a wind-assisted 9.90 seconds.

Had it not been for an illegal wind, his time would have been quick enough to set a new championship record.

“I had it on my lock screen on my phone since last year – 2022 British champion – and to stand here and say it I’m so grateful,” said Azu.

Azu couldn't contain his excitement after claiming the title. Credit: PA

The Cardiff runner will represent Wales at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July and August.

He should also still earn a place in the GB squad for the World Championships in Eugene through his world rankings.

Azu continued: “It’s just the beginning, I’m 21 and I’m looking to change sprinting in Britain forever.”

