Three men have been arrested after a man was assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The assault allegedly took place on Monnow Street in Monmouth at around 1.15am on Sunday (26 June).

One man is receiving treatment in hospital and police have confirmed his injuries are thought to be serious.

Three men from the Monmouth area have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

Monnow Street is currently closed to the public while enquiries are ongoing.

Gwent Police have urged anybody with information to contact them on 101 quoting log 2200213333.