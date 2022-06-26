It feels like an age since Wales trudged off the pitch at the Principality Stadium having been humiliated by Italy to bring to a close a sorry Six Nations defence.

For the players and coaching staff, time definitely hasn't been a healer.

Now, they head to South Africa to take on the Springboks - the reigning world champions - in their own back yard.

Wayne Pivac wants Wales to “focus on the good stuff” that emerged from their last Guinness Six Nations campaign as they prepare to tackle world champions South Africa.

It's going to have to be the very best to record a first win on South African turf in history.

So what can be expected? Here what you need to know.

When are the tests and where are they taking place?

It's a three test series played over three consecutive Saturdays in July.

Saturday, July 2 | 16:05 | Pretoria

Saturday, July 9 | 16:05 | Bloemfontein

Saturday, July 16 | 16:05 | Cape Town

How can I watch it?

It was a humbling defeat to Italy last time out for Wales. Credit: PA

Each game is live on Sky Sports. There will also be extended highlights on S4C each Saturday night.

Will there be crowds in South Africa?

South Africa is famed for it raucous crowds that make it one of the most hostile places to play rugby on earth.

However, due to the Covid pandemic, the stands were empty when the Lions toured the country last year.

That won't be the case this year however. Stadiums have opened up to capacity crowds again, so it'll be as daunting a prospect for Wales as it's ever been.

Who is in the Wales squad?

The return of George North will give Wales a lift. Credit: PA

A few eyebrows were raised when Pivac named his squad for the tour.

Jon Davies was omitted despite his experience, while Alun Wyn Jones, who's started picking up injuries recently, was included.

Elsewhere, George North is back, but there's no place for Jac Morgan who has had a stellar season for club and country.

Since the original squad was named, there have been call ups for uncapped Harri O'Connor and Sam Wainwright.

Forwards: Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake, Sam Parry, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Ben Carter, Alun Wyn Jones, Will Rowlands, Taine Basham, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, James Ratti, Tommy Reffell.

Backs: Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Rhys Patchell, George North, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Johnny Williams, Josh Adams, Alex Cuthbert, Louis Rees-Zammit, Liam Williams.

What happened last time Wales toured South Africa?

Last time out, Wales were oh so close to winning in South Africa for the first time.

A last minute 31-30 defeat in the second test followed a comprehensive 38-16 defeat in the first test.

Close, but no cigar.

What chance do Wales have?

A lot of people have written off Wales, based on the disappointment of the Six Nations.

However, the return of players such as George North could give the tourist some hope.

Make no mistake about it, it's a backs to the wall job. South Africa is as tough a place as anywhere to tour, as Wales' history proves.

To get that first elusive win will require the best performance of Pivac's tenure.

Funnily, Wales' best performance under hime to date was defeat to France in Paris in 2021.

History says Wales will be plucky losers. Whether that will wash with the Welsh rugby public during the time of doom and gloom will soon be revealed.