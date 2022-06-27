A fifth murder charge has been made in connection with the body a man found nearly 18 months ago in Cardiff.

The body of Tomasz Waga, 23, was found by a member of the public in Westville Road, Penylan, on January 28, 2021.

Hysland Aliaj, 31, was arrested in Germany and extradited earlier this month in a joint operation involving the South Wales Police Major Crime Investigation Team and other UK and German law enforcement agencies.

He is due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday July 22 charged with murder, causing grievous bodily harm, and conspiracy to produce cannabis.

Elidon Elezi (left) and Artan Pallucci (right) are wanted by South Wales Police. Credit: South Wales Police

Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea, from South Wales Police, said: “While this is yet another significant development in the investigation, we are still very keen to establish the whereabouts of two Albanian nationals.

“I’d appeal to the Albanian community in the UK and abroad to assist us in finding Elidon Elezi and Artan Pelluci who are wanted on suspicion of murder. There is a £10,000 Crimestoppers reward for information leading to their arrest.

“International borders are no barrier to us pursuing people suspected of murder in the UK.

“Recent arrests have proved that we have excellent links with law enforcement colleagues across Europe including Germany and Albania.”

£10,000 reward for information

Tomasz Waga had been assaulted and died from his injuries the same day, South Wales Police say. It is believed that he travelled from Dagenham, east London to Newport Road, Cardiff.

Four men have already been charged in connection with Tomasz’ death and a number of vehicles have been seized as part of the police investigation.

A reward of up to £10,000 is available to anyone providing information exclusively to Crimestoppers leading to the recovery of a Mercedes, and the arrest of Artan Pallucci, 29, last known address Cathays, Cardiff, and Elidon Elezi, 22, last known address East Finchley, London.

Police are looking for information on the movements of this silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport. Credit: South Wales Police

The silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX was last seen in Cardiff on the day Tomasz’s body was found.

South Wales Police is seeking information on the car's movements since January 28, 2021, and its current location.

Only information passed to Crimestoppers using the untraceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or via freephone number 0800 555 111 will qualify for the reward. Information can also be given to South Wales Police online.