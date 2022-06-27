Wales scraps colour coding system which compares schools performance

The Welsh Government has decided to scrap the current publicly available system that measures school performance.

The National School Categorisation System ranked schools annually based on how much help they needed to improve using a colour banding of green, yellow, amber and red.

The Welsh Government says the National Categorisation will finish and be replaced by a 'robust self-evaluation system'.

The new system aims to 'move away' from categorisation and will provide a summary of each school’s improvement priorities.

A development plan for each school will also be made public and published.

The colour coding system was introduced in 2015 and parents were able to see how each school ranked in Wales.

The Welsh Government says the new system is less judgemental. Credit: PA images

Education minister Jeremy Miles says the change will put 'learner progression' first and it will help to 'support every learner to reach their full potential.'

He said, "By bringing national categorisation to an end we are doing two things. First, replacing it with a framework which sets out clear expectations so that every pupil is supported properly."

“And second, providing better, and more up-to-date information on each school’s improvement plans, so that the focus is on learner progression rather than on headline descriptions."

"I’m confident that this framework will encourage more collaboration between schools, which will deliver high standards and aspirations for all our learners and support their wellbeing.”

The Welsh government says there will also be more frequent inspections from September 2024.

It comes as Estyn also changes the way it inspects schools. It will move away from giving gradings of excellent, good, adequate and unsatisfactory to an overview of areas for development and strengths.

During the pandemic, categorisation was paused and schools didn't have to run tests or reveal exam results and attendance figures.

The Welsh Government says parents, carers, and learners will be able to access standardised information that is available for all schools along with information that is specific to their school for example Estyn reports.