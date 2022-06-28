A stray eight-month-old chow chow dog was found in Cardiff with a "serious" skin condition causing him to "yelp" when touched and may require eye surgery.

The male unneutered dog was collected in Roath by local dog wardens on May 28.

The RSPCA was called to investigate but despite the chow chow being microchipped, an owner hasn't been located.

The dog - named Cobra according to his microchip - was found with a "significant" skin condition on his back, neck and face.

Gemma Black from the RSPCA says the "poor dog" also has "bad eyes". There are now appeals for help to pay for Cobra's eye surgery.

Cobra has been shaved and is being cared for by Cardiff Dog's home. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

She said: “When he was found by the dog wardens they didn’t realise the extent of his skin condition due to his thick fur, but he yelped when they put a collar on him.

"When his fur was clipped back the seriousness of his skin condition was discovered. A microchip suggests he is around seven to eight months old.

"He is chipped to an address in St Mellons, but sadly the details appear out-of-date and so far our enquiries have not led to finding his owner."

The RSPCA is appealing for information to try and track down his owner.

Cobra is now under the care of Cardiff Dogs Home and is undergoing treatment.

“He has been shaved and is receiving medication and is remaining under vet observation," she said.

“It is very sad he was left in such a bad condition and hopefully he is on the mend now.”

Cardiff Dogs Home says Cobra is a "really friendly and loveable chow".

The operation to treat Cobra's eyes could cost just under £1000. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

He is being treated for mites and may need entropion surgery on his eyes which would involve removing skin from the eyelid to stop it from turning inwards. The treatment is likely to be just under £1,000.

Councillor Dan De’Ath said “Every year Cardiff Dogs Home looks after hundreds of dogs, some like Cobra in a really terrible condition when they arrive.

“The team always does everything within their power to ensure the dogs in their care get the best treatment possible, but helping Cobra is going to be expensive.

"We know these are difficult times for many people, but if anybody is in a position to help Cobra on the road to recovery, our charity partners at the Rescue Hotel have set up a fundraiser, and their support would be very welcome."

Read more: