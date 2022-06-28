Population growth has slowed over the last 10 years - with nearly a third of local authorities in Wales seeing a drop in the number of people living there.

The population of England and Wales increased by 6.3% to 59.6 million in the last decade, census data has shown.

It signals a slowdown in population growth over the last 10 years, according to figures released on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Nearly a third of local authorities in Wales – seven out of 22 – saw a drop in population, with the largest percentage falls in Ceredigion (down 5.8%) and Blaenau Gwent (down 4.2%).

Newport's population has grown the most in Wales since the previous census.

The previous census in 2011 showed the number of people living in England and Wales rose by 7.8% in the decade before.

The 2021 survey, carried out on March 21 last year, came against the backdrop of both Brexit – which has seen restrictions on immigration – and the coronavirus pandemic.

The total population across the two nations was 59,597,300, the ONS said – with 56,489,800 in England and 3,107,500 in Wales.

Powys in mid-Wales came out as the most sparsely populated area and among only eight local authority areas in England and Wales to have fewer than 50 inhabitants per square kilometre on census day last year.

How has the population changed in each local authority in Wales?

The Office for National Statistics data shows from from left to right: name of local authority; population in 2011; population in 2021; percentage change.

Blaenau Gwent 69,814 66,900 -4.2%

Bridgend 139,178 145,500 4.5%

Caerphilly 178,806 175,900 -1.6%

Cardiff 346,090 362,400 4.7%

Carmarthenshire 183,777 187,900 2.2%

Ceredigion 75,922 71,500 -5.8%

Conwy 115,228 114,800 -0.4%

Denbighshire 93,734 95,800 2.2%

Flintshire 152,506 155,000 1.6%

Gwynedd 121,874 117,400 -3.7%

Isle of Anglesey 69,751 68,900 -1.2%

Merthyr Tydfil 58,802 58,800 0.0%

Monmouthshire 91,323 93,000 1.8%

Neath Port Talbot 139,812 142,300 1.8%

Newport 145,736 159,600 9.5%

Pembrokeshire 122,439 123,400 0.8%

Powys 132,976 133,200 0.2%

Rhondda Cynon Taf 234,410 237,700 1.4%

Swansea 239,023 238,500 -0.2%

Torfaen 91,075 92,300 1.3%

Vale of Glamorgan 126,336 131,800 4.3%

Wrexham 134,844 135,100 0.2%