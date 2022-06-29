Police say a man has been arrested after a van with missing tyres was caught travelling down the M4 motorway.

South Wales Police said the van had been driven more than 10 miles with two missing tyres, between junctions 46 and 47, during the early hours of Sunday, June 26.

A 42-year-old man, from Gorseinon, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit.

He has been released on police bail and will appear before Swansea Magistrates Court on Wednesday July 13th.