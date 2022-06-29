Skip to content

Body found in Neath during search for missing man Mathew Scott

Police forced entry into a property in Neath Credit: PA

A body has been found during the search for a missing man after police forced their way into a property in Neath.

Mathew Scott, 42, had been reported missing after last being seen on 4 June in Neath.

A 44-year-old man from the town is assisting officers with their investigation.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Officers, following up on information sent into us by members of the public, forced entry to an address in Windsor Road, Neath, yesterday afternoon (28 June) and found a body inside.

"Formal identification has taken place and Mathew's family have been informed.

"Detectives are continuing enquiries to ascertain the full circumstances behind his death.  A 44-year-old man from Neath is assisting officers with their investigation.

“I would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and provided us with valuable information.”