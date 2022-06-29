A north Wales family say they have become virtual prisoners in their own home after being targeted by “psycho” seagulls.

Dave Baker, 43, says he has been repeatedly dive-bombed in “coordinated attacks” while running to his local shop.

Dave says he and his family have to arm themselves with brooms and walking sticks and take the family dog for short walks while carrying a garden parasol.

If the birds are lying in wait, mum Nicki, 41, says she must phone ahead and ask daughter Katrina, 10, to fetch the garden parasol so she can make it home safely.

The family say the seagulls are "dangerous" Credit: Media Wales

“They are dangerous,” sighed Nicki.

“Yesterday it took me three attempts to get home. It’s very stressful for us as a family. On school days, Dave has to go outside first and open the car door so that Katrina can dash outside without being attacked.”

The family says the postman has also been dive-bombed and even their dog, a fully-grown Staffie Collie, often runs back inside with her tail between her legs.

“She’s a big, strapping dog but she’s terrified of them,” said Nicki.

“And she’s supposed to be a dangerous breed.”

The family moved into their seaside bungalow in Kinmel Bay, Conwy, two years ago. They soon discovered the property was a favourite nesting spot for Herring Gulls - but the attacks only started this year when a chick fell from the roof.

“The parents seemed to blame us and the dog,” said Nicki.

As the chick appears to have injured its wing, its continued presence in the vicinity proves to be causing avian anger.

Seagulls are notoriously aggressive when protecting their nesting sites. As well as dive-bombing victims, they can defecate and vomit on anyone they see as a threat.

The family says a roofer has twice refused to repair their roof for fear of being attacked and they must now endure leaks as well as territorial birds.

Gulls are protected by law and it is illegal to remove their eggs, or to disturb their nests, once they have begun nesting.

Dave, who works as a delivery driver, says he is outraged that human safety comes second to wildlife sensitivities.

“I’m worried for the safety of my wife and daughter,” he said.

“If the birds were a pest, like rats, you could lay down poison. But the authorities seem to think human life is worth less than that of a flying rodent. If my daughter gets injured, however, I will take action.”

Day-to-day life in the family’s cul-de-sac, about 300 yards from the beach, is now dictated by the resident gulls.

Katrina’s trampoline at the front of the property lies unused and Dave says he must plan ahead when he wants to fill recycling bins outside.

One job they can’t avoid is taking dog Jessie for a wee on the communal green opposite the bungalow. Dave has learned the hard way not to go unprotected.

“Sometimes he takes a garden broom for extra protection,” said Nicki.

“When I go out by myself, I have a walking stick to fend off the birds. I used to carry an umbrella but it wasn’t very practical.

“Usually they prefer to attack in groups and dive-bomb you one at a time, like it’s coordinated. They swoop down, with claws out and they can get very close. They are psychos.

“Mostly it’s just us they target but some passersby get attacked too. The other day I saw a dog walker waving a plastic bag over her head as she tried to get away.”

Dave and Nicki both accept that co-existing with gulls is the price of living by the seaside. They have no wish to harm the birds but would prefer it if they didn’t return every year.

They’ve begun exploring solutions, including netting and spikes that can be placed over nesting areas.

“But I’ve seen gulls nesting on roofs with spikes, so I’m not sure how effective they are,” said Nicki.

For now, they must wait until the chick fledges and its parents no longer have anything to protect.