A heartbroken mum has pleaded with the public to help her find her late son’s lost teddy.

The precious keepsake belonged to Natasha Jones' son Kaspar, who died shortly after he was born in 2018.

Natasha, from Sheffield, thinks she lost the soft toy - which has huge sentimental value - when she was on a family holiday in Conwy county and Gwynedd.

Natasha believes "Kaspar bear" fell out of her daughter's backpack.She published an appeal on a Facebook group, 'Lost & Found, North Wales', which has been shared more than 1400 times.

The missing teddy means the world to Kaspar's sisters, Thea, 1, and Mila, 3. Image shows Thea snuggling the teddy. Credit: Daily Post/Natasha Jones

Natasha wrote: “Help wanted. We desperately need to locate a missing teddy. It belonged to our son Kaspar who died shortly after birth.

"We took him on holiday to North Wales with us and we think it fell out of our daughter's backpack. We visited so many places so could be anywhere.

"Dinas Dinlle beach, Welsh Mountain Zoo, Llanberis play area, Snowdon mountain railway, Porthmadog(we ate at The Big Rock Cafe), Llandudno - Great Orme Tramway.

"Please share. I am beyond heartbroken that we have lost him - the mum guilt is huge."

Natasha added: "We lost Kaspar in January 2018 and this bear goes everywhere with us. In the busyness of life with Kaspar’s two little sisters Thea, 1, and Mila, 3, we have only just noticed he is missing.

"We kindly ask for anyone and everyone to keep their eyes open as this teddy doesn't just mean something to the girls, but has cherished memories for the family as a whole.

"We would also like to thank everyone that has shared the post so far, and hope to bring him home soon."

