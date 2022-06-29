Two people have denied charges relating to the death of a toddler from Haverfordwest.

Kyle Bevan, 30, denied the murder of two-year-old Lola James, while Lola's mother, Sinead James, 29, pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing her death.

They both appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, June 29 and spoke only to enter their pleas.

Lola suffered a “catastrophic” head injury at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire in July 2020, a previous hearing was told.

Lola died at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.

Police were called on Friday July 17 and Lola died four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.

Judge Thomas said a four-week trial is likely to take place next year.

The judge told the defendants: “It is not possible at the moment to set a trial date as there are a number of matters that need to be taken into consideration.

“This trial may not be heard until 2023.”

Kyle Bevan, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, was remanded into custody.

Sinead James, of Neyland, Pembrokeshire, was released on conditional bail.