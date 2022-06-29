A woman died after being crushed by a falling straw bale at a pony trekking centre in a "very, very unfortunate accident", an inquest has heard.

Julie Parry, 49, made a desperate mobile phone call for help after becoming pinned between bales, each of which weighed up to half a ton, in January 2018.

But despite the best efforts of her rescuers, she died in hospital three days later.

Ms Parry, from Fairbourne, was a stablehand at a pony trekking centre at Bwlchgwyn Farm in Arthog, Gwynedd.

Gemma Evans, owner of the farm with her husband John, said Ms Parry was “very experienced and knowledgable".

Julie Parry's family said the tragedy was a "very, very unfortunate accident".

Mrs Evans had been in the farmhouse kitchen with others at lunchtime, when there was a call to the landline.

“The voice was very distorted. We couldn’t understand what was being said,” Mrs Evans recalled.

The caller’s number was typed into a mobile phone and it was realised it had been Ms Parry.

Imogen Evans, daughter of the farm owners, said she and others rushed to the horse barn.

“We were running, looking for her, shouting", said Ms Evans.

Julie Parry was found standing up but pinned between bales.

Farrier Rhydian Evans said a bale was removed by Ms Parry's rescuers but she had no pulse. He began CPR, but she died at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor, three days after being trapped.

Pathologist Dr Mared Owen-Casey said there was a crush injury to her chest.

Farmer John Evans said the bales weighed up to half a ton. They had been stacked in a “safe” manner, in small piles. The stack in question was eight to ten feet high, he added.

The Health and Safety Executive regarded the stack as “stable.”

'A very, very unfortunate accident'

Ms Parry's father, Stuart Eves, told the coroner the tragedy was “just a pure accident.”

He said: ”The family as a whole in no way hold Bwlchgwyn in error. It was just a very, very unfortunate accident.”

North West Wales acting senior coroner Katie Sutherland told the jury: ”It’s not known what Julie was doing immediately before she became trapped.”

An inquest jury at Caernarfon returned a conclusion of misadventure.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...