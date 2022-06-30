A banned pub customer "flipped" and threatened to stab a landlord, before seven people overpowered him.

John Oswald Robinson had been barred from The Albion pub in Bangor, because he had defecated on a stool - which he said was due to incontinence.But he went home, fetched a 15cm knife and returned to the pub asking for the landlord before he was overpowered.

A judge gave the 64-year-old a suspended jail term and also barred him from all pubs, hotels and clubs for the next two years.

The pub's landlord said his wife and child now worry more about him at work. Credit: PA

Prosecutor Clare Bate told Caernarfon Crown Court that Robinson had defecated on the furniture at The Albion pub in Bangor on May 11 before staff banned him. But he returned the following day and asked the landlord Clifford Jones why he was banned.The landlord asked him if he wanted to be told in front of customers. Robinson became aggressive and Mr Jones escorted him out.He placed his hand on Robinson's jacket and another on his wrist but Robinson punched him near his mouth, the court heard. The prosecutor said Robinson then threatened the landlord in Welsh then said in English: "I'm going to go home, get a knife and stab you in the back."Robinson duly left and returned five minutes later with the black-handled knife. An earlier hearing was told it was 15cm long. The prosecutor said Mr Jones grabbed Robinson's wrist and customers restrained him until police arrived.Mr Jones said in a statement, he had become used to dealing with drunk and aggressive people during his 22-year career as a bar steward, doorman and landlord. But he had never had a customer come in with a weapon.He said that he was not affected physically or psychologically by the incident on May 12 but he is worried that the defendant will do something similar to others who may not have had the same "good fortune" as he (the landlord) had. He now keeps a closer eye on his own pub's doors and windows.The landlord also said his wife and child now worry more about him at work. Elen Owen, defending, said it had been a "sorry incident" and her client is remorseful about his "stupid act".He has incontinence and carries a card to alert people to this fact. During this incident he had felt humiliated and "flipped".As the barrister spoke, the defendant in the dock asked to be allowed to go the toilet and proceedings were paused for a few minutes while he was away. When he was brought back to the dock, she continued.On events on May 12 she said "in his words he 'flipped'. He walked into the pub holding the knife aloft, as it were, in full view of everyone, and walked towards the bar."It's not a case of him having concealed it and deliberately seeking out this man (the landlord) to stab him. This was a case of bravado."He had no intention of using that knife. He was immediately grabbed and disarmed by public-spirited customers, who are to be commended for the calm way they dealt with it."Ms Owen insisted there is another side to Robinson, a man of good character until now. He did the shopping for neighbours at his sheltered housing complex in recent years.He is highly thought of and may be lonely. He has health problems including arthritis, asthma and diabetes.One symptom of the latter is incontinence, which she said the judge had now seen the results of, "although not with her own eyes", referring to his brief absence. The judge Her Honour Nicola Saffman told the defendant he had behaved in a threatening manner while intoxicated.She praised the landlord Mr Jones' "resilience and professionalism" but noted that his wife and young child are more worried about him now. She told Robinson, of Y Gorlan, High Street, Bangor, that he has physical, emotional and psychological problems but he is capable of rehabilitation.Robinson pleaded guilty to unlawfully and intentionally threatening a person with a blade in a public place. The judge gave him a two-year jail term, suspended for two years.She ordered him to do 20 days of rehabilitation activity and go on a three-month alcohol treatment programme. He also admitted common assault against the landlord and so must pay him £500 compensation.He was further banned from pubs, hotels and clubs for two years and must not approach directly or indirectly Mr Jones, his wife or child for five years. The knife must be forfeited and destroyed.