A schoolboy died after being caught in strong currents while playing in a river with friends, an inquest has heard.Aryan Ghoniya, 13, died in the River Taff in Cardiff on 21 June.

His friends called 999 when he got into difficulty. The inquest heard he was found in the waters 55 minutes later by emergency services.A post-mortem examination gave a preliminary cause of death as "immersion".Coroner's officer Sharon Pugh said: "Whilst in the river, he got into difficulty in a strong current. His friends contacted the emergency services."

Aryan's coffin was carried into his funeral by school friends. Credit: Mark Lewis/Media Wales

The hearing at Pontypridd Coroner's Court was told Aryan was found by police divers but sadly, he could not be revived.

Coroner Graeme Hughes expressed his "deepest condolences to Aryan's family and friends".The inquest has been adjourned and a full hearing will be held at a later date.

Aryan's parents have now warned other families of the dangers of rivers.

They said: "We strongly urge all parents to explain to their children the danger of playing in rivers.

"We do not wish any parents to go through the tragedy we are going through."

Tributes including flowers, balloons and cards were left on the banks of the river in his memory.

'Our little professor'Aryan's parents, Jitendra and Hina, said they were "devastated by the tragic loss" of their "beloved son".They said: "Aryan was our 'Little Professor', brilliant at Maths, an all-rounder academically. He was a very charming and caring boy with a warm personality and was loved by all who knew him."There will never be a day when we will not miss him, and he will remain in our hearts forever."