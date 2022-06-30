Play Brightcove video

'Why am I being arrested?' cries Logan Mwangi's mother

Chilling footage of the moment the mother and stepfather of murdered Logan Mwangi were arrested for his killing will be shown in a new ITV documentary.

Logan, a once "smiling, cheerful little boy", was found dead in the River Ogmore in Bridgend on the morning of July 31, 2021.

He had suffered 56 external cuts and bruises and "catastrophic" internal injuries, which were likened to those seen in a high-velocity car crash.

His mother, Angharad Williamson, and stepfather, John Cole, were jailed for life for his murder at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday (June 30).

Logan Mwangi suffered numerous external injuries and "catastrophic" internal injuries. Credit: Wales News Service

A 14-year-old boy - who can now be named as Craig Mulligan after a judge lifted an anonymity order - was also convicted of Logan's murder and sentenced to 15 years.

Police bodycam footage of the moment Williamson and Cole were arrested features as part of documentary - 'The Murder of Logan Mwangi' - which will air on ITV on Thursday evening (June 30).

In the footage, police can first be seen arresting John Cole.

"I'm arresting you on suspicion of the murder of Logan," an officer tells him.

"What?" cries John Cole.

"We're going to arrest you as well", an officer is then heard saying to Angharad Williamson.

"Why am I being arrested?" she cries.

"Tell me now what happened to my son!" she continues.

As she is driven away by police, Williamson says: "We need to help find out what happened to Logan".

"I've just lost my son and now this. You're tearing my heart apart," she cries at police in the back of the police vehicle.

ITV documentary, The Murder Of Logan Mwangi, was produced in conjunction with South Wales Police. It will be broadcast at 9pm, Thursday June 30, on ITV and S4C, and 10.45pm on ITV Wales.