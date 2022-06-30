It is quiet and still in the playground at Tondu Primary School.

The 200 or so pupils who come to school in Aberkenfig, Bridgend every day are in lessons. But there is also a strong sense that someone is missing.

Five-year-old Logan Mwangi spent some of his best days in this playground. Running around playing superheroes, laughing with his friends, being an energetic and happy child.

His former headteacher, Jane Prelogauskas, beams as she remembers what he was like while he was at her school.

"He was a wonderful little boy. Very happy all the time, smiling, chatty, bright, and he was loved by everyone.

He loved 'Mud and Welly Wednesday', she says. "He was very popular, just a lovely little boy".

The children here are very young. Explaining death to a five-year-old is hard enough, explaining murder is harder still.

To help with the grief at the loss of their friend Logan, the school has built a memorial garden for him in the playground.

The flowerbed planter features all sorts of bright colours, and on its side it has a plaque. Above Logan's name and date of birth there is a message: "A small life walked by, leaving footsteps on our hearts forever".

A message on a bench in the memorial garden for Logan Mwangi

Mrs Prelogauskas says the memorial is helping Logan's former classmates adjust to his death.

"The children now can remember Logan but also if they've lost a loved one as well they can put something in the memorial garden.

"Someone lost someone recently, and if someone loses a pet or something like that, it's a way to remember and have good memories".

The teachers here have to put on a brave face for their pupils, but this has been incredibly hard for them too.

A flowerbed planter at the school where Logan enjoyed playing

On one of the noticeboards inside the school, there is another memorial. A poem by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, called The Little Prince, sits next to his school picture where he looks happy and carefree.

"In one of the stars I shall be living, In one of them, I shall be laughing.

"And so it will be as if all the stars, were laughing when you look at the sky at night".

In the playground, Mrs Prelogauskas paid tribute to her staff - from janitors and admin to cooks and teachers, saying they have been amazing throughout this ordeal for their school.

"Losing a child is a devastating thing, because you get so close to our children, they are part of our family.

"We are working through it, we are supporting each other. We will get through it but it will take a long time".

Following the conclusion of the trial, and now with sentences delivered, I asked the head teacher whether there can now be a sense of closure for her pupils and staff.

"That's what we're hoping for, she replied.