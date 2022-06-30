At the end of July 2021, a five-year-old boy from Bridgend was reported missing to police by his mother.

That boy was Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson.

When that chilling call had been made, he had already been murdered. His body discarded in the river.

His death has been unimaginably painful for so many people who knew him. His biological dad Ben, his grandparents, and the entire community of Sarn have been caught up in a nightmare.

One person who has been left traumatised is Rhiannon Hales from Bridgend. She knew and loved Logan, and so did her own children.

Logan and Rhiannon Hale's children were close friends.

The pain of his death, followed by the shock of discovering he was murdered by his step-father and mother, someone she once called a friend, has devastated Rhiannon's family.

She has never before spoken publicly about his death or the pain she feels. Understandably, she says she feels an interview on camera about Logan would be too painful.

But she wanted to pay tribute to him her own way, so these are her words, addressed directly to Logan Mwangi.

Dear Logan,

We miss you.

Your smile, your big bright eyes, your laughter & your silliness.

School mornings haven’t been the same without your hugs to start the day, watching you love and playing with my girls.

You have never really left us, your photos are all in our home and the love we have keeps you with us.

Logan pictured with one of Rhiannon's children.

Myself, your family & the community will always keep your memory around and will not let people forget your little face.

I wish everyone knew how amazing you were and I wish you could have grown into the amazing man I knew you’d become.

The hole you have left in mine and so many others' lives will never be filled and it kills me knowing we will never get to see your face again.Forever in our hearts gorgeous boy, may your star shine brighter than the rest.

I love you.