Mystery remains about why a man ascended “rapidly and uncontrollably” and then drowned following a 100ft dive to the sea-bed nine miles off the coast of north Wales.

Peter Morgan, a grandfather from Macclesfield, Cheshire, died last September after trying to dive to the wreck of the MV Segontium, off Rhoscolyn, Anglesey.

Mr Morgan, 64, had been with a group of divers from Cheshire, an inquest heard. He was ascending above his diving partner Michael Dennison when he vanished.

Mr Dennison said Mr Morgan was an experienced diver. “There was no indication of any problems,” he added.

'Something went wrong'

Nathaniel Walkowjak, a fellow diver and detective, said a mayday call was made when Mr Morgan failed to surface. The diving party couldn’t go down again to search, having little air left.

“We all felt very helpless,” Mr Walkowjak added.

A coastguard helicopter and lifeboats responded, before two divers from another nearby boat found Mr Morgan's body.

Pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers said there was evidence of barotrauma - injuries to the body caused by changes in air or water pressure - and “microbubbles."

Dr Rodgers said: ”Something went wrong."

“There was nothing anybody could have done,” he added.

Coroner Katie Sutherland said the evidence didn’t explain why Mr Morgan ascended rapidly and uncontrollably. But, she said, he died from drowning and had cerebral and coronary air gas embolism.

The coroner recorded a conclusion of accidental death. She said: ”He was doing something he loved.”

