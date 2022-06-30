Pupils at a school in Newport were allowed to leave early after travellers set up camp at the entrance.

The travellers and caravans set up " immediately outside the school gate" at Llanwern High School in Newport on Tuesday and were still there as of Wednesday morning.

Newport city council described the camp as "unauthorised" and said it is liaising with Gwent Police regarding a course of action. In a statement shared on the school’s social media pages, a spokesperson said pupils were directed off the site early via a rear exit after a small fire was started.

The school said: “Travellers have set up camp immediately outside the school gate. The camp has a fire going at the moment so in agreement with the chair of governors, on this occasion, pupils have been directed to leave via the rear of the school and across the SDR bridge.“To ensure pupils are not delayed in getting home, they have been allowed to leave a little bit earlier than usual. Pupils who take the bus will still be able to and those being collected will be allowed to leave via reception.”

Numerous static caravans have been pictured at the site alongside gas bottles, barbeques and a number of other vehicles.

A spokesman for the city council said: “Newport City Council is aware of the unauthorised encampment at Llanwern High School. The council has signed up to a Gwent regional protocol with Gwent Police and the four other councils for the management of unauthorised Gypsy and Traveller encampments.“As per the protocol, our officers are currently liaising with Gwent Police regarding this encampment. The council are also working with the school to ensure safe access is maintained to the school site for pupils and staff.”