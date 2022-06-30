The teenage boy who murdered Logan Mwangi can be named as Craig Mulligan after a judge lifted an anonymity order at Cardiff Crown Court.

The 14-year-old boy was found guilty of murder alongside his step-parents Angharad Williamson and John Cole.

He was sentenced to 15 years, while Logan's biological mother Williamson and Cole were jailed for life.

Until today (June 30), an anonymity order protecting Mulligan's identity due to his age had prevented him from being named in any media reporting.

Logan Mwangi was found partially submerged in the River Ogmore by police on July 31 2021.

The lifeless body of Logan, a previously “smiling, cheerful little boy”, was discovered in the River Ogmore on the morning of July 31 2021.

Police officers found him partially submerged, wearing dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spider-Man top just metres from his home.

The young boy had suffered 56 external cuts and bruises, and “catastrophic” internal injuries which the judge said were the result of a "brutal attack".

'I love to punch kids in the head'

During the trial, a foster family whom Mulligan had previously stayed with claimed to have heard him say he wanted to kill Logan.

A support worker also testified that they had once heard Mulligan singing: “I love kids, I f****** love kids, I love to punch kids in the head, it’s orgasmic.”

Sentencing Cole, Williamson and Mulligan on Thursday, Mrs Justice Jefford said it was her belief that the physical assault on Logan was perpetrated by Cole and Mulligan.

However, she told Williamson: "This fatal assault could not have happened without your full knowledge and collusion”.

A social services investigation is now under way into the circumstances of Logan’s death – as Mulligan had only returned to the care of Cole just five days before the murder.

John Cole was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to serve a minimum of 29 years.

Angharad Williamson was also sentenced to life imprisonment and was ordered to serve a minimum of 28 years, while Mulligan was sentenced to 15 years.