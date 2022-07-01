There are calls for an inquiry into children's services to try to prevent future tragedies following the murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi at the hands of his mother, stepfather and stepbrother.

Logan's battered body was found by police partially submerged in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend on July 31, 2021.

He had suffered 56 external cuts and bruises and "catastrophic" internal injuries, likened to those seen in victims of high velocity car crashes.

The judge said what had happened to Logan at the hands of the trio was "nothing short of horrifying."

Logan's mother, Angharad Williamson, stepfather, John Cole, and 14-year-old stepbrother, Craig Mulligan, were jailed for his murder on Thursday (June 30).

Craig Mulligan, John Cole and Angharad Williamson were convicted and jailed for Logan Mwangi's murder. Credit: South Wales Police

Mulligan, described as a "complex, troubled and violent boy", had moved into the family home just five days before Logan's murder - a fact prosecutors said was “no coincidence”.

During the trial, it emerged that Logan had been on the child protection register due to concerns about Cole, but had been removed from it a month before he died.

The trial also heard that a burn mark on Logan's neck, which Cole subsequently claimed had been caused by Williamson deliberately burning him with a hot coffee spoon, was also seen by a social worker but was explained as a burn from a tap.

The day before Logan died, a social worker made an unscheduled visit to the family home but was refused entry due to Logan testing positive for Covid-19.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have reiterated their calls for an independent inquiry into what happened.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS, who worked for over 25 years as a child protection social worker said lessons must be learned "so that it never happens again".

Logan was described as a previously “smiling, cheerful little boy”. Credit: Wales News Service

She continued: "The Welsh Liberal Democrats are very clear, following a number of alarming incidents, the Welsh Government should announce a review of child protection across Wales.

“Social workers, their managers, family support workers and colleagues in the health and education systems are working hard to protect children. But, more is needed to help social workers to do their job and a Chief Social Worker for Children is needed - as they have in England.

“Both Scotland and England are carrying out independent inquiries into the state of children’s social services in their jurisdiction. There is no reason for Wales not to do the same."

First Minister Mark Drakeford has previously rejected calls for an independent review, but the Welsh Government said it would "closely consider" the results of a children's services inspection and a review of events before Logan's death.

A social services investigation is under way into the circumstances of Logan's death, to establish whether anything could have been done to save him and whether improvements to safeguarding practices are needed in Wales.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “This is a tragic case and our thoughts remain with everyone affected by Logan’s death, particularly his family.

“We await the findings of the recent inspection of Bridgend County Borough Council Children’s services, conducted by Care Inspectorate Wales. As well as the completion of the Child Practice Review to look at the events prior to Logan’s death. All findings and recommendations will be closely considered by the Welsh Government.”