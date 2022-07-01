Covid infections and hospital admissions in Wales have risen by more than 50% in a week.

Last week, an estimated 68,500, or 1 in 45, people had the virus.

But the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data published on Friday (July 1) suggests that number has risen to 106,000 or 1 in 30.

The UK as a whole has seen a jump in infections, thought to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Credit: PA

Hospital numbers across the UK are also increasing, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.

In Wales, 548 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital on June 29, up 52% from the previous week.

Around six in 10 hospital patients who test positive for Covid-19 are being treated primarily for something else, rather than Covid. But they need to be kept isolated from those patients who do not have Covid, putting extra pressure on hospitals.

Highest infection rate since April

A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus in the UK last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record high of 4.9 million seen at the peak of the Omicron BA.2 wave at the end of March.

Dr Mary Ramsay, director of clinical programmes at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “We continue to see an increase in Covid-19 data, with a rise in case rates and hospitalisations in those aged 65 years and over, and outbreaks in care homes.

“We can also now see a rise in ICU admissions in older age groups.

“Vaccination remains the best defence against severe disease and hospitalisation. Covid-19 has not gone away and we should all remember to keep up good hand and respiratory hygiene. It is also sensible to wear a face covering in crowded, enclosed spaces.”