The parents of a disabled teenager accused of causing her death by allowing her to become morbidly obese have today (July 1) denied her manslaughter.

Alun Titford, 44, and Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Newtown, mid Wales, appeared before Mold Crown Court where they also denied causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable adult.

The pair were charged following the death of Kaylea Titford, aged 16, in October 2020.

Judge Rhys Rowlands set a trial date of January 16, 2023, advising it would last for four to five weeks. Conditional bail was granted.