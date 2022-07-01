Play Brightcove video

'We haven't done anything' - claims teenage killer Craig Mulligan in police tapes

Chilling police tapes showing Logan Mwangi's teenage killer denying his involvement in the young boy's murder have been broadcast as part of an ITV documentary.

Craig Mulligan, aged 14 - who was named after a judge lifted an anonymity order - was jailed for the murder of his stepbrother Logan on Thursday.

Also convicted of the young boy's "horrifying" murder was Logan's mother, Angharad Williamson, and stepfather, John Cole.

The lifeless body of Logan, a previously “smiling, cheerful little boy”, was discovered in the River Ogmore on the morning of July 31 2021.

He had suffered numerous external cuts and bruises and "catastrophic" internal injuries.

Mulligan, described by prosecutors as "troubled and violent", had moved into the family home just five days prior to Logan's killing.

In the police tapes, broadcast as part of a special ITV documentary following South Wales Police's investigation, Mulligan can be seen claiming that he was helping Cole fly-tip rubbish - rather than in fact disposing of Logan's body.

"I woke up in the middle of the night and then dad [Cole] came into the living room with me", Mulligan tells the detectives.

"I know we weren't meant to do it but we grabbed some of the rubbish from the garden and we chucked it in the river.

"Now, it was all in like black bags and everything, I don't know what was in the bags I can't remember.

"And then about 20 minutes after, we went back out to check whether it had gone down.

"We didn't say anything, we were trying to be as quiet as we could because we didn't want to wake Logan or Angharad up."

'We grabbed some of the rubbish from the garden and we chucked it in the river', Mulligan tells police

"I don't know whether Logan was still there at that point because we didn't look", he continued.

In fact, Mulligan and Cole had taken Logan's body and dumped it in the River Ogmore before making a second trip to throw away Logan's damaged pyjama top.

In a second police interview clip used in the ITV documentary, Mulligan appears angry as he tells the detectives he believes Williamson - who he calls mum - is "saying whatever she wants to get out of the f***ing cells."

Mulligan is filmed saying: "Can you tell my mum [Williamson] to f*** off?"

"Why's that?", the detective asks.

"Because she's blaming me and my dad [Cole] for everything when we haven't done anything. Neither has my dad."

Mulligan, Cole and Williamson were jailed for the murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi. Credit: South Wales Police

"Now, I'm just sick of this", he continues.

"She's just saying whatever she wants to get out of the f***ing cells."

A further clip used within the documentary film shows police bodycam of the moment Mulligan is arrested for Logan's murder.

"I'm under arrest", Mulligan can be seen saying, apparently to Williamson.

"Craig, you have done nothing wrong", Williamson cries.

"I know" Craig replies.

Moment 14-year-old killer Craig Mulligan is arrested by police

Later, he's seen telling the arresting officers to "get the f*** out of my way."

"I'm not messing, get out of my way."

The stepson of Cole, who had brought him up from nine months old, Mulligan was said to have “idolised” him and seen him as a “God-like” figure.

Cole had been in a relationship with Mulligan’s mother and the three moved to Wales for a “new start”.

They later split, but remained living in the same house with Mulligan, including while Cole began dating Angharad Williamson.

Mulligan was later placed in the care of Bridgend County Borough Council for six months.

Caroline Rees QC, prosecuting, said by this time Mulligan was already “a complex, troubled and violent boy”.

He was placed with foster families, one of which described how he made their lives a “living hell” for the several weeks he lived with them, and they became “terrified” of him.

They said he made repeated threats to kill them, injured their daughter and the foster mother and their dog.

'A monster'

Concerns were further raised after he asked two young girls if they wanted to play a “murder game” and said they would have to get inside black bin bags.

Although he spoke fondly of his stepfather and stepmother, the family said they noticed he would only refer to Logan as “the five-year-old”, and spoke of wanting to “kill the five-year-old”.

They said he had a “desire for violence”, and called him a “monster” in submissions to the court.

John Cole was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to serve a minimum of 29 years.

Angharad Williamson was also sentenced to life imprisonment and was ordered to serve a minimum of 28 years, while Mulligan was sentenced to 15 years.

ITV documentary, The Murder Of Logan Mwangi, was produced in conjunction with South Wales Police. It can be viewed on the ITV Hub.