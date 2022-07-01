Play Brightcove video

Watch the terrifying moment a driver high on cocaine smashes into an elderly couple's car

A van driver has been jailed after colliding head on with a car while high on cocaine - leaving a 79-year-old woman seriously injured.

David Painter, 43, of Twitchen Road, Clunbury, Shropshire, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving on the A4113 in mid Wales and being under the influence of drugs.

Patricia Kerrigan had been asleep in the car, which was being driven by her 82-year-old husband, before the crash, Caernarfon Crown Court heard.

CCTV and dash-cam footage showed them passing through Knighton, Powys, heading towards Ludlow, last November.

Mrs Kerrigan was taken to hospital in Hereford with ten broken ribs. She also developed pneumonia and delirium.

Painter suggested to the court that may have been looking at the van's radio prior to the crash.

'Significant mental trauma'

The judge said Mrs Kerrigan suffered physical discomfort and "significant mental trauma".

He said Painter was a devoted family man but spent £100 a week on cocaine, adding: "You could have killed two people, even yourself."

"I have no doubt this matter is simply too serious for anything other than an immediate custodial sentence," Judge Niclas Parry told the defendant.

Painter's lawyer said he wished to apologise to Mrs Kerrigan and her husband.

He has been jailed for 16 months.

