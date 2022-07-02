Thousands attended a march in Wrexham calling for Welsh independence on Saturday (July 2), in the first such event since Covid restrictions were eased.

The March for Independence, organised by AUOB Cymru in partnership with IndyFest Wrexham and YesCymru, was held in the city centre and featured various speakers.

Organisers said over 8,000 people were in attendance.

Veteran singer and activist Dafydd Iwan attended the event and said "the feeling is growing" that Wales could become an independent country.

He said: "A new spirit is spreading throughout Wales, and the feeling is growing that we can do better for the people of Wales if we do it ourselves.

"That is the true meaning of independence, not a separation, but joining all the other nations who govern themselves.

"Wales is beginning to believe in itself, and nothing can hold back a nation which has self-belief."

Campaigners marched around the centre of Wrexham Credit: AUOB Cymru

Saturday's event was the fourth in a series of marches. The previous three were held in 2019 in Cardiff, Caernarfon and Merthyr.

The Welsh Conservatives have said previously that Welsh independence was "overwhelmingly rejected" at last year's Senedd elections.

Plaid Cymru, Wales' biggest pro-independence political party, came third in the election in May 2021.