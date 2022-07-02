Teachers are warning of a rise in poor and troublesome behaviour in schools across Wales in the aftermath of the pandemic, a teaching union has said.

NASUWT Cymru said the increase in poor behaviour was leaving teachers exposed to more cases of abuse from children and young people.

The union is holding its annual conference in Llandudno this weekend (July 2 and 3), with members also reporting rises in poor pupil attendance and negative attitudes to learning.

They also said young learners were often demonstrating a failure to follow instructions and a lack of respect for teachers and other school staff, following their return to the classroom after the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Neil Butler, NASUWT National Official for Wales, said: "There is a general sense among members that rudeness, verbal abuse and disruptive behaviour from pupils have increased since the pandemic.

"Evidence shows that positive pupil behaviour stems from a whole school approach where managements lead and support staff in maintaining good discipline.

"No teacher should go to work with the expectation that they will be either verbally or physically abused.

"All teachers are entitled to dignity at work and a safe working environment.

"Teachers are being disempowered by the failure of employers to ensure that behaviour policies are supporting teachers in maintaining high standards of discipline."

The teaching union also warned its members had raised issues around pupil attendance Credit: PA Images

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, warned if schools did not protect their staff then the union may ballot its members on potential actions.

He said: "Rather than redoubling their efforts to promote positive behaviour, the response of some schools and colleges appears to have been to absolve themselves of any responsibility, leaving teachers without the back up and support which is needed to address abuse.

"Where employers do not fulfil their duty of care to our members we will have no hesitation in taking steps, including taking refusal to teach ballots, in order to protect their health and welfare from abuse and violence."

In response the Welsh Government said: "Any form of violence or abuse against staff in our schools is completely unacceptable.

"We want our schools to be safe and welcoming environments where teachers can get on with their jobs, ensuring that every child and young person is supported to reach their potential.

"There is a duty on local authorities and schools to ensure schools are a safe environment for all."