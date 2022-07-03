It may seem strange that something that has already been backed by a majority of Senedd members should need to be effectively ratified by a political party.

But the truth is, these proposals for significant change to the Senedd have compromise written into them at every stage and today’s special conference was the latest of those compromises.

Welsh Labour members first gave the thumbs up to the principle of increasing the number of members and changing the way that they’ll be elected back in March at the party’s conference in Llandudno.

But there was always the promise that they would be consulted when the final proposals were drawn up which is what happened on Saturday (July 2).

Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru entered into a co-operation agreement late last year

Supporters within the party were reminding doubters about the need to compromise because Labour does not have a majority in the Senedd chamber and has to work with Plaid Cymru if it’s going to deliver this change.

In fact Plaid Cymru members are also having to compromise.

Like the Labour dissenters, they don’t like the form of electoral system chosen but they have their eyes on the prize: a larger Welsh Parliament with better scrutiny and an electoral system which should ensure that no single party can dominate completely.

There will now be chances for further compromise too. Legislation will be drawn up over the coming year to put the plan into practice.

Where there won’t be compromise is with the Conservatives. They’re against the proposals and have been calling for a referendum before they become reality.

The First Minister was in a buoyant mood when I spoke to him on Saturday

That was dismissed by Mark Drakeford when I put it to him and he pointed out that the rules these changes are being brought in under were drawn up by a Conservative UK Government.

He told me, "We are using the rules that the Conservative Party put on the statute book. That's the rulebook we are using. They should be prepared to abide by it like the rest of us."

And though some of the details might change in the fine tuning, the basic facts won’t.

After more than two decades, the Senedd will expand in size and will see radical change to the way that it’s elected.