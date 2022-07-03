Man dies in M4 crash in early hours of Sunday morning

A man has died after a crash on the M4 near Cardiff in the early hours of Sunday (July 3) morning.

The incident happened at junction 30 eastbound, with police called at 4.22am.

The road was closed to allow an investigation to be carried out at the scene although it has since reopened.

South Wales Police said the man's next of kin have been informed and that enquiries are ongoing.

Elsewhere on the M4 on Sunday (July 3), motorists faced delays and heavy disruption near Newport after a separate crash resulted in road closures.

The motorway was forced to close eastbound between junction 26 Malpas and junction 24 Coldra although was re-opened later on Sunday afternoon.

Roads were also closed westbound between junction 24 Coldra to junction 25 Caerleon.

Traffic Wales cameras showed long queues of heavy traffic.