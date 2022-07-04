Police have arrested protesters at the Prince of Wales bridge for driving slower than 30mph.

This comes after protesters brought parts of the M4 to a standstill earlier today.

Police have warned of "serious disruption throughout the day" as protesters target motorways in a demonstration over high fuel prices.

The east and westbound carriageways of the Prince of Wales bridge have been closed due to the protest, with queueing traffic between J21 M48 and J22 M49.

A PA news agency reporter at the scene said police are now arresting protesters for driving at a speed lower than 30mph.

On the westbound carriageway of the M4 near to the Prince of Wales crossing, it is believed uniformed police officers were arresting eight fuel price protesters who had been driving vehicles.

Around 100 police officers are on the westbound carriageway.

It is understood that protesters who had blocked the eastbound carriageway of the Severn crossing were also being arrested.

Gwent Police warned protesters that it was aware of "driving offences" being committed during the fuel protest.

"We are aware of driving offences being committed during the planned protest on the M4," a spokesman said.

"We are committed to increasing the safety of all road users in Gwent and beyond.

"We urge all motorists to drive carefully, responsibly and within the limits of the law."

Some motorists are out of their cars and some were spotted playing football, even though is illegal to do so.Motorways are subject to specific traffic laws set out by The Motorways Traffic (England and Wales) Regulations 1982.These make it illegal, for instance, to walk on a motorway, and govern where drivers are allowed to enter the roads, and how they must behave once they are on them.Officers from both Gwent Police and Avon and Somerset Police are in attendance at the protest to ensure it is carried out in line with the law.

Officers from both Gwent Police and Avon and Somerset Police are in attendance at the protest.

Plans are also being made with emergency and critical services to reduce disruption, and Bristol Airport has issued a warning urging travellers to allow extra time if heading to or from the airport.Protests across the UK will target mainly three-lane motorways and could see slow-downs on two lanes, leaving the fast lane free, according to FairFuelUK founder Howard Cox.

While he said his organisation is not involved in the action, he is "fully supportive" of the demonstrations so long as they are conducted legally.Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he will carefully consider calls for a "more substantial" fuel duty cut after the 5p per litre reduction implemented in March failed to halt price rises.

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.4p on Thursday, while diesel rose to 199.1p.

The UK Government said while it understands people are struggling with rising prices and have a right to protest, "people's day-to-day lives should not be disrupted" and warned that traffic delays "will only add to fuel use".