Today marks 40 years since Welshman Terrence Higgins became the UK’s first named person to die of an AIDS-related illness.

New research has revealed that public attitudes on HIV are outdated, according to the Terrence Higgins Trust.

The charity set up in his memory says the UK Government’s AIDS awareness advert from 1987, with actor John Hurt’s delivery of “it’s a deadly disease with no known cure” continues to cast a damaging shadow over the public’s perception of HIV.

The data from the poll shows that almost half of people (48%) remember the infamous tombstones campaign.

The advert was accurate at the time with the actor saying: “It is a deadly disease and there’s no known cure. The virus can be passed during sexual intercourse with an infected person. If you ignore AIDS, it could be the death of you”.

Today the realities of HIV transmission are very different. Progress in HIV medication means you can live a long, healthy life with HIV and 97% of those diagnosed and on treatment in the UK are virally suppressed and can’t pass it on.

But only 38% of the British public said they knew this.

Ian Green, Chief Executive of the Terrence Higgins Trust said: “The adverts end by saying ‘don’t die of ignorance’, but now we’re fighting a different kind of ignorance – an ignorance to all the incredible progress that’s been made. The previously life-saving information in that advert is now completely out of date.

“We’re very proud of Terry Higgins and all we’ve achieved in his name, but the best way to celebrate 40 years since his untimely death is to engage as many people as possible in all the progress that’s been made since – including that someone living with HIV and on effective treatment can’t pass the virus on to their partners.”

Research also found high levels of HIV related stigma with just 30% of British people saying they'd be comfortable dating someone living with HIV.

37% said they would be comfortable kissing someone living with HIV and only 21% said they would be comfortable having sex with someone living with HIV and on effective treatment.

This comes despite it being clear since the start of the epidemic that HIV can’t be passed on through kissing or any other day-to-day contact including sharing cutlery or holding hands.

If medication if taken correctly, it is also impossible for HIV to be passed on through sexual intercourse as medication suppresses the amount of virus to such low levels it can’t be detected or passed to anyone else.

The UK is now targeting the end of new HIV cases by 2030, but the charity believes this new data shows that outdated information about HIV is thwarting efforts to tackle the stigma surrounding the virus.

Ian Green said: “This is an important moment to remember Terry and celebrate all that’s been achieved in the last four decades. But it’s horrifying to see the stigma that still remains all these years on.

"I’ve been living with HIV for over 25 years and there’s no risk in hugging or kissing me. I know that the treatment I take means I can’t pass on HIV and my husband knows that too.

"I just wish the general public was more up-to-date on how much HIV has changed since the 1980s.”

Glenda Bonde, Director of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion at Terrence Higgins Trust, added: “An HIV diagnosis has changed since the darkest day of the epidemic in the UK thanks to effective treatment to ensure a long, healthy life.

"But equally those impacted has changed too with older people most likely to be diagnosed at a late stage and Black people of African heritage one of the most disproportionately impacted in the UK alongside gay and bisexual men.

"The HIV epidemic continues to be exacerbated by socio-economic inequalities with already marginalised communities bearing the burden. Tackling stigma and reshaping the narrative around HIV is absolutely crucial to ending the epidemic and ensuring people living with HIV can thrive – and we all have a part to play in that.”