A group of retired miners from the Cynon Valley campaigning for the return of millions of pounds to their pension fund are bringing their battle to the Senedd once again.

Their issue is with the UK Government, not the Welsh Government, but they see the protest as chance to highlight the cross-party support that they say they have for their cause.

They say a deal done in the 1990s has seen too much money go from their pension fund to Westminster and they want the UK Government to end the arrangements and refund the extra money which they say has gone from the pension pots.

Miners at Maerdy Colliery marching back to work after striking.

However the UK Government says the long-running arrangement which allows it a share of surpluses in the fund, has enabled it to guarantee all miners' pensions, which it claims, are 33% higher than they would have been without the arrangement.

The former miners will be joined at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay by representatives from the English coalfield areas and MSs from different parties.

They’ve previously campaigned there before and, in 2019, also presented their petition to 10 Downing Street.

The miners will take their demonstration to the Senedd on Tuesday July 5. Credit: PA

In 2021, a report from a cross-party committee of MPs recommended that £1.2 billion should be paid out by the UK Government.

The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee branded the scheme a "historic injustice", with pensioners struggling to make ends meet while the UK Government makes a profit year-on-year.

The committee said, given the "vast sums" paid from the scheme to the Government, it was "unconscionable" that miners were struggling.

The move would give a £14 increase to the average weekly pension of £84, according to MPs - welcome news for miners who have been campaigning on the issue since 1994.

The committee said that since privatisation of the scheme in 1994 the UK Government has received 50% of surpluses in its value, in return for providing a guarantee that the value of pensions will not decrease.

At the time it was expected that the UK Government would receive around £4 billion from the arrangement in today's money, but that has increased to £4.4 billion, and the Government is also due to receive at least another £1.9 billion on top of 50% off any future surpluses, said the report.

The Government has not paid any funds into the scheme in return, noted the MPs.

The report said the Government's entitlement to 50% of surpluses "is not proportionate to the degree of financial risk it actually faces."

The former miners have also launched a legal challenge in the last few weeks.

A spokesperson for the UK Government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said, “Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme members are receiving payments 33 per cent higher than they would have been thanks to the Government’s guarantee. On most occasions, the scheme has been in surplus, and scheme members have received bonuses in addition to their guaranteed pension.

“We remain resolutely committed to protecting the pensions of mineworkers, but seek to strike a fair balance between scheme members and taxpayers.”