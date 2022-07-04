A dwarf rabbit has been labelled one of Britain's "loneliest bunnies" after spending most of its life in a rescue centre.

The brown bunny named Ferdinand is not even two-years-old, but has spent over a year struggling to find new owners.

He was initially taken in by animal welfare officers when his needs were not being met.

Staff at the RSPCA's Animal Centre in Newport have said little Ferdinand would made a "great addition" to a family.

An RSPCA Welfare Advisor says these animals can live for a long time, but can be costly.

Welfare advisor, Hayley Moorey, explained: “It is so heartbreaking that Ferdinand has been with us over a year, which means he has spent most of his life with us as he is not even two years old yet.

“He is such a dashing bunny who is just crammed with character. We know he would make a great addition to a family and would particularly like to be re-homed with a spayed female rabbit he can play with.

“If you think Ferdinand is the rabbit for you, please get in touch or fill out an Online Application Form. We would just love to see him in his fur-ever home as soon as possible.”

Hayley has urged pet owners to do their research before taking on a rabbit.

She added: “These animals can live for a long time and can be costly. They need much more than just a hutch at the end of the garden - they need space, companionship and enrichment to live happy and healthy lives.

“If you’re confident you can provide a suitable home then please adopt, don’t shop.

“Reputable rescue centres neuter, vaccinate and microchip rabbits before they are re-homed and also provide owners with a wealth of information and ongoing support.”