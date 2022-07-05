A young driver from Cardiff was ordered to pay more than £25,000 after clocking up 33 speeding tickets in just three months.

Ann-Marie Cash, 20, repeatedly zoomed through speed cameras in her Nissan X Trail 4x4 on busy roads.

Police began an investigation after realising the same car was setting off the cameras across Cardiff and South Wales - and paying no notice to the speed limits.

30 out of the 33 driving offences took place on Newport Road, Rumney Hill, in Cardiff. Credit: Google Maps

When officers eventually pulled it over they found it belonged to young driver Cash.

Officers discovered she had no licence nor insurance and was driving with false Irish plates.

A spokesman for speed camera organisation GoSafe said Cash committed 33 speeding offences in the Nissan between August and October 2021.

He said: "GoSafe Field Enquiry Officers were alerted to the vehicle being stopped for displaying false plates. It had then been seized as it had no insurance, and the driver had no license.

"This allowed GoSafe to establish the correct registration and address for the vehicle. They used this information to send all 33 Notice of Intended Prosecution letters to the owner, Ann Marie Cash, from the Cardiff area.

"After receiving no response to the letters, all 33 offences were referred to Cardiff Magistrates Court. Ann Marie Cash contacted the court and pleaded guilty to the offences, however, was invited to attend due to the possibility of disqualification.

"She did not attend, and the case was heard in her absence at Cardiff Magistrates Court.

"All 33 offences were proven, with each offence carrying a fine of £660 with court costs and victim surcharges."

In total Cash, of Llanrumney, Cardiff, was fined £21,780 and ordered to pay £3,610 costs, and a £256 victim surcharge.

She was also give 18 points on her licence and banned from driving for 18 months.