Scammers posing as a town's mayor are trying to con families out of hundreds of pounds.The fake mayor scam involves victims receiving an email claiming to be from Councillor Martyn Jones, Mayor of Bridgend County Borough.It asks people living in Bridgend for "a favour" to trick them into purchasing digital gift cards.The cards cost up to £100 each - and the scammers promise the victims they will be paid back.

One recipient of the email was asked to purchase £400 worth of gift cards.Mayor Jones was alerted to the scam after being contacted by a constituent.

Mayor Jones said: “The first thing I noticed was that the email was full of spelling mistakes and poor grammar, and had been badly put together.

“The other big giveaway was the fake email address, which instead of reading ‘mayor@bridgend.gov.uk’ stated ‘citymayor59@gmail.com’ instead.

“This was a sure sign that a scammer was at work, and I am appalled that someone has tried to use my name and my position as mayor in such a criminal manner.

“I urge people to remain alert, and to report all suspected scams to Action Fraud without delay.”