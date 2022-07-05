A hospital in Wales has reintroduced a ban on visitors due to an increase in Covid cases.

Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire paused visits for patients from Tuesday 5 July, except for end-of-life situations, and masks must now be worn by all on the site.

Hywel Dda University Health Board has also announced that outpatients must attend appointments alone, unless the need the support of a carer or relative, and all patients must be tested for Covid before they are admitted to the hospital.

A designated partner can still attend antenatal appointments or scans and when a mother is admitted in labour to the Midwifery-led Unit.

Mandy Rayani, Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience, said: “We have made the decision to reinforce these measures at Withybush Hospital to reduce the risk to our patients and staff and thank people for their support and co-operation at this time.“While the situation at Withybush Hospital and across our other hospital sites will be reviewed and updated frequently, we can all continue to take protective measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 to protect vulnerable people and the NHS.“We strongly advise anyone in our locality who has the classic symptoms of COVID-19, or who suspects they may have COVID-19 to isolate and take an LFD test. If positive, we urge people to isolate – this will help you to rest and recover while protecting others from the risk of transmission.”

Last week Covid infections and hospital admissions rose by more than 50% in a week.

People in Wales are able to order a lateral flow test in Wales for free, until 31 July.