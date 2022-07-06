Play Brightcove video

'It's just a little bit unbelievable really', animal trainer Tom Wootton tells ITV Wales reporter Rob Shelley

The Welsh Mountain Zoo has welcomed its first sea lion pup in almost two decades.

The adorable female, named Cali, is the first sea lion born at the National Zoo of Wales in 18 years.

She is also the first pup for mum, Sofia, who the zoo said has taken wonderfully to motherhood, nurturing and caring for her newborn.

Sea lions are an endangered species due to threats of disease carried by other species such as dogs, climate change and fisheries.

The zoo has been home to sea lions for some 45 years, and had almost written off the possibility of getting a pup.

Sofia has taken to motherhood like a duck - or sea lion - to water. Credit: Welsh Mountain Zoo

Peter Litherland, Collection Manager, at the Welsh Mountain Zoo said: "Cali is a lovely young pup who is displaying all of the signs that we would want and expect.

"She is suckling lots, actively swimming on her own and getting more and more independent by the day.

"She is becoming incredibly confident and playful, swim past her. She’s also becoming more vocal by the day.

"Her call sounds almost sheep like and is very sweet – we are all very taken with her here at the zoo!"

Angela Jones, from the zoo, described both mother and daughter as "divas".

"This morning her mum was getting a bit upset because she'd gone next door, and I was like 'well she's exactly like you Sofia - she is your baby'."

Animal trainer Tom Wootton said the zoo will be keeping the sea lions "constantly enriched physically and mentally" in the hope of breeding more pups.