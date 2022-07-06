Good Morning Britain faced a minor interruption during a live broadcast when a protester began belting out a modified rendition of Bye Bye Baby outside the Houses of Parliament.

GMB presenters Susanna Reid and Ed Balls were hosting the ITV breakfast news show live from Westminster on Wednesday morning when activist Steve Bray began singing "Bye bye Boris".

Reid, 51, and Balls, 55, noticed Bray's karaoke while reporting on the resignations of chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.

Reid appeared distracted as the 53-year-old started singing, and asked: "Oh what's... Sorry, where's that come from?"

Balls replied: "I don't know."

Reid continued: "Are we about to do karaoke?" before realising it was Bray.

Bray, from Port Talbot, made frequent protests against Brexit on College Green throughout 2018 and 2019 and has previously been heard shouting during TV news broadcasts.

He is also known for walking into the background of live TV reports, often wearing an eye-catching outfit and carrying placards with anti-Brexit or anti-Government messages.

Last week, police seized his amplifiers after they said he was protesting too loudly outside Parliament.

Mr Bray was told that under the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act, which came into force earlier in the day, he was forbidden from holding a noisy protest within a designated area outside the Houses of Parliament.

As Bray's performance picked up, Reid and Balls began dancing along to his rendition of the Bay City Rollers' hit Bye Bye Baby, which he had modified to say "Bye bye Boris," referring to the Prime Minister who is currently facing mounting pressure after a recent barrage of resignations by Cabinet members and MPs.

Reid quickly recognised the performer, saying: "Oh, it's Steve Bray! It's the latest Steve Bray protest, isn't it?"

Despite the interruption, both presenters seemed to be entertained by the inventive performance.

"Oh, come on, Steve," said Balls.

Reid added: "Well, I suppose if you're no longer allowed to shout, there are other ways of making your voice heard."