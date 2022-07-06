Simon Hart quits cabinet as Boris Johnson's support continues to run out

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart has quit the UK Government after a number of hours spent in 10 Downing Street.

Mr Hart has become the third Cabinet minister to quit, following in the footsteps of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.

He has been one of the loyalest supporters of the prime minister during his time in the cabinet.

In his resignation letter, he said that he wanted to help Mr Johnson “turn the ship around”, but said “we have passed the point where this is possible”.

Boris Johnson dramatically sacked cabinet rival Michael Gove just hours before Hart's resignation, and continues to reject calls to quit as support for his leadership collapsed at Westminster.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and Mr Hart were among the Cabinet ministers telling Mr Johnson to stand down, according to reports.

But Mr Johnson rejected suggestions he should seek a “more dignified exit” and will instead fight for his political future.

According to the PA News Agency, a Number 10 source said: “The Prime Minister has a mandate from 14 million people to get a job done. He’s very conscious of his commitment to them

“If the party wants to stop him they have to take that mandate away.”