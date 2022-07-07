An acrobat performing a human cannonball stunt has suffered "potentially life-changing injuries" after missing a safety net.

Phone footage shows the man, dressed as Captain America, being shot out of the cannon and crashing into a metal barrier.

Cherokee Jones was in the audience at Uncle Sam's American Circus in Llanbradach and said "he was out cold on the floor."

"The show went into an early interval stating they needed to seek medical attention...

"The ambulance arrived in probably about ten minutes and by the time they drove onto the field the show was beginning back up."

The stuntman was dressed up as Captain America for his performance at Uncle Sam's American Circus. Credit: Wales News Service

A spokesman for Gwent Police said the incident has been referred to the local council.

"A 28-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with potential life-changing injuries.

“The incident has now been referred to Caerphilly County Borough Council and the Health Safety Executive for consideration."

Caerphilly County Borough Council says it is "aware" of the incident and is investigating.

Circus bosses have said the stuntman is one of only six "daredevil human cannonballs" in the world to attempt "such a dangerous feat".

In a statement they said the "artiste involved will make a full recovery over time."