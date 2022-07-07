Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford has called for a general election as the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned.

In a tweet, the First Minister said an election is needed to achieve a "stable UK government" and the people should be asked to decide on the next leader rather than the Conservative party.

There's no requirement for a General Election to be held during a change of leadership. The UK has a parliamentary system which means that once a party has become the largest party, it forms the government regardless of who leads it.

Mark Drakeford's calls come after the announcement that Boris Johnson will quit as the Conservative leader after three days of turmoil, which saw more than 50 resignations from MPs within his own party.

He will remain Prime Minister until a successor is in place, which is expected to be October.

Mr Johnson has been reshuffling his cabinet to fill the numerous vacant ministerial positions.

Robert Buckland has been appointed Secretary of State for Wales, following the resignation of Simon Hart on Wednesday night.

The Wales minister, David TC Davies, refused to take the top job when offered in protest at the circumstances which forced Mr Hart to quit.

Although he represents an English seat, Swindon, Robert Buckland is from Llanelli and was long active in Welsh politics.

He was previously Justice Secretary until he was sacked by Boris Johnson.

Robert Buckland has been appointed the Secretary of State for Wales. Credit: PA Images

His appointment comes hours after Mr Buckland appeared on Sky News with Kay Burley, withdrawing his support for the Prime Minister: "the British people expect straightforwardness, honesty and integrity from our leaders.

"Sometimes things go wrong, when things go wrong you need to man up and explain it. I saw an absence of that this week.

"It is with huge sadness that I have concluded that this Prime Minister can no longer go on."

Meanwhile Fay Jones, MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, has become the latest to resign her position.

She said despite Boris Johnson's resignation she would still be giving up her role as Parliamentary Private Secretary to Leader of the House.

"I welcome the PM’s resignation although I deeply regret the way so many decent colleagues were forced from their roles. I stand by what I said in my letter to the Leader of the House yesterday. My focus remains on representing my constituents in Brecon and Radnorshire."

In a letter to the Leader of the House on Wednesday, Fay Jones said her faith in Boris Johnson had been "miscalculated".

What has been the reaction from Welsh political parties?

Welsh Conservatives

Andrew RT Davies has applauded Boris Johnson's legacy but acknowledged it is time to find a new leader for the Conservative Party.

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives said: "I've always said it was essential for the Prime Minister to hold the confidence of our country, party and parliament, Clearly that is no longer the case.

"Boris Johnson's legacy will always be that he ended the deadlock and got Brexit done, delivering on the will of the British people."

Plaid Cymru

Meanwhile Plaid Cymru are renewing calls for independence, with party leader Adam Price and Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts warning that the Prime Minister's successor will treat Wales with the same disdain.

"A belligerent Prime Minister finally falls on his sword. The ring master, with his cavalcade of clowns, has made a shambolic circus of UK democracy.

"Don't be fooled, his successor will treat the electorate with the same disdain. Wales deserves so much better and we have a duty to demand it."

It is not yet clear who that successor will be but it is likely that there will be a crowded field of MPs who want to take over from Boris Johnson.