Teenage boy dies and girl in critical condition after fall from quarry

A 15-year-old boy has died after falling from a quarry in Pontypool.

Meanwhile a 14-year-old girl, who also fell from the quarry at Limekiln Road, is said to be in a critical condition.

Gwent Police were called to the incident at around 6.30pm on Wednesday 6 July after reports the boy and girl had fallen from the quarry.

The 15-year-old boy from Pontypool was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, while the 14-year-old girl from Blaenavon sustained critical injuries.

She is now at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment. Gwent Police is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman has said: "We received a report of an incident in Limekiln Road, Pontypool, at around 6.30pm on Wednesday 6 July, after a boy and a girl fell from the quarry."A 15-year-old boy from the Pontypool area was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"A 14-year-old girl from the Blaenavon area sustained critical injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of Wales for treatment by the Welsh Air Ambulance.

"The boy’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2200225719 or contact Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."