A 19 year-old man and a 16 year-old boy are currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the vehicle they were in collided with a tree.

The incident happened on New Road in Rumney, in Cardiff, at around 1am on Thursday morning.

South Wales Police say they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

PS Geraint Bruford said: "The single vehicle collision involved a white Peugeot Partner van containing two occupants.

"The van left the carriageway on New Road where it collided with a tree.

"A 19 year-old man and a 16 year-old boy were taken to University Hospital Wales with life-threatening injuries.

"The road was closed for a number of hours whilst investigation work was carried out.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or from anyone who saw the manner in which white Peugeot Partner was being driven prior to the incident and from anyone with dash cam footage."

You can contact South Wales Police on their website and quote: 2200226068.