Arrest after alleged sexual assault in Cardiff

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after reports of a sexual assault in Cardiff during the early hours of Friday morning.

It is alleged to have taken place in Sophia Gardens, near to Castle Street in the city centre.

South Wales Police say they are investigating and the victim, who is a woman, is being supported by specially-trained officers.

A cordon was placed around the south end of Sophia Gardens Credit: Media Wales

An eyewitness said a large area of grass towards the south end of Sophia Gardens had been cordoned off and a police van was at the scene.

South Wales Police say enquiries are ongoing.